 Mohammed Rafi's Son Accuses Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle Of Sabotaging Singer's Career Out Of 'Jealousy & Insecurity'
Shahid Rafi alleged that while his father, Mohammed Rafi, maintained cordial relations with his male contemporaries, the same could not be said about his equation with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Shahid also alleged that Lata Mangeshkar "intervened" when Rafi was to be honoured by Guinness Book of World Records, claiming the honour eventually went to her after his father let the matter pass

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s son, Shahid Rafi, has made strong allegations against playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, claiming they actively tried to sabotage his father’s career out of jealousy and insecurity.

In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Shahid reportedly alleged that while his father maintained cordial relations with his male contemporaries, the same could not be said about his equation with the Mangeshkar sisters.

"They were jealous that Rafi saab was on top of them; they wanted everyone to be below. People were calling him number one, and they didn’t like that. I heard somewhere that he was sitting at home for nine years and was depressed. Please! Just listen to any song he sang in the 1970s," he said.

article-image

Taking a direct swipe at veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Shahid recalled her alleged claim that Rafi “didn’t have range.”

He said, “I don’t have any qualms about saying this to their face, and I had told Lata ji as much before her passing. She claimed that his career was spiralling, and that he asked her to forgive him. He never said this. I can tell you that Lata ji said this, and two people came to dad and asked him to forgive her. So many other singers were coming up, including her own sister. And she was insecure. Tell me who was at the risk of having a downfall?”

He further said, “You are a learned person; have some shame. Not at this age. Put this! I’m telling her directly. Upar waala baitha hai. Mere baap ke baare mein koi kuch bolega toh mere se bardaasht nahi hota (God is seeing everything. I can’t tolerate anyone speaking ill of my father).”

Addressing Asha Bhosle again, he added, “You’ve gone old, talk about yourself.”

Shahid also alleged that Lata Mangeshkar “intervened” when Rafi was to be honoured by the Guinness Book of World Records, claiming the honour eventually went to her after his father let the matter pass.

Mohammed Rafi, often hailed as one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, passed away on July 31, 1980, at the age of 55 due to a heart attack. His death left the film and music industry in shock.

article-image

Lata Mangeshkar, equally revered as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure. Both legends remain icons in Indian music.

