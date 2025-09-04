Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 4 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Realising Mihir Doesn't Love Her

In tonight's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Noina finds herself caught in a whirlwind of emotions as her growing interactions with Mihir begin to blur the lines of reality and misunderstanding.

What starts as a heartfelt conversation with her sister soon spirals into confusion when Mihir tries to play cupid between her and Vikram. Mistaking his words as personal confessions, Noina becomes convinced that Mihir has no feelings for her.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 4 written update:

Noina speaks to her sister over a video call and tells her about her conversations with Mihir. Her sister warns her to be careful, but Noina insists she isn't mistaken and believes Mihir likes her. Noina explains that she doesn't want to break his marriage because she also likes Tulsi. However, her sister advises her not to get involved with Mihir, saying that all of this is madness.

Hemant tells Mihir that he made a mistake by scolding both Nandini and Tulsi, and advises him to apologise. Mihir then explains his intentions to Hemant. Just then, Nandini arrives to give Mihir his medicine. Hemant realises Mihir's feelings and again insists that he should apologise to her. However, Mihir is unable to say sorry to Nandini.

Mihir invites Noina and Vikram to dinner at Shantiniketan and tells them that he will ensure they get married as he is determined to play matchmaker and see it through.

Mihir visits Noina's house to talk to her about love and feelings in relation to Vikram. However, Noina misunderstands and thinks he is speaking about himself. Mihir tells her that love has no age and can happen to anyone at any time. He adds that he understands her loneliness, even though she hides it from others. Mihir then asks if she would allow someone to come into her life and take away that loneliness. He explains that he wants to help her overcome her emptiness, but Noina continues to believe that Mihir is talking about his own feelings for her.

Noina is shocked when Mihir says he was talking about Vikram. She breaks down.

The next day in office, Noina avoids Mihir and doesn't respond to his talk about Vikram. When Mihir insists, she finally tells him that she has no interest in Vikram. When Mihir mentions that Vikram likes her, she replies that it's not her concern. Noina adds that she doesn't want someone in her life just to escape loneliness and what she truly wants is love.