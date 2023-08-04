WATCH: Dia Mirza's Step-Daughter Gets Scared Of Paps; Actress Reacts

Actress Dia Mirza was spotted with her step-daughter Samaira Rekhi in Mumbai recently. In a video that has gone viral, Samaira is seen getting uncomfortable with paps. In fact, she was also seen hiding her face from the cameras.

While Dia was all smiles as she posed for shutterbugs outside a restaurant in the city, Samaira hid her face. Dia then requests paps not to click her pictures.

"Don't scare her. She doesn't like being photographed," the actress says before getting inside her car. Take a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dia Mirza, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, is the step-mother to his daughter Samaira, from first marriage. She shares a close bond with Samaira and often shares pictures and videos with her on social media.

For the unversed, Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways with in 2019. Vaibhav was married to popular yoga instructor and psychotherapist Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi prematurely on May 15, 2021, via an emergency C-Section.

Read Also When Dia Mirza Complained About Her Crush To The School Principal After He Did THIS

In an interview earlier, Dia had opened up about her bond with Samaira. She said, "I have and I continue to let her take the lead in our relationship, and I follow. What I mean when I say that is that I am always there for her, she knows that."

Dia further stated that she is very fortunate to be a parent to a child who is open and receptive. "It also helps if your children don’t read fairy tales, because the concept of a wicked step-father or a wicked step-mother, all these concepts come from those stories and thankfully I never read them and I make sure my kids don’t either. And, funnily enough, Samaira has my number saved as ‘not the wicked step mother yet’."