Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra: 'Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note, bidding an emotional farewell to his 'Veeru' - the legendary Dharmendra. Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been unwell for some time. Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Taking to his social media handle, Amitabh offered a tribute to the late actor and his cinematic legacy.

"Another valiant Giant has left us.. left the arena.. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.. Dharam ji.... the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence," he wrote.

.. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2025

Big B added, "But for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity.. .. he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament.. un soiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade.. ... the fraternity underwent changes .. not him."

While remembering Dharmendra's "smile, charm and warmth," he shared how his passing has left an empty void.

Earlier on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visited the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their final respects to Dharmendra. They were accompanied by Agastya Nanda, who appeared grief-stricken as they arrived to show support for the Deol family.

Amitabh and Dharmendra have famously worked together in Ramesh Sippy's cult classic 'Sholay' as 'Jai' and 'Veeru,' respectively. Over the years, the actors shared a warm bond, often reflecting on their friendship.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Govinda, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh also paid homage to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood at the funeral.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the country and the film fraternity, honouring Dharmendra's iconic film career.