 Did Palaash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Woman Shares Screenshots Of Chat With Him After Family Postpones Wedding
In a shocking turn of events, a woman shared her chat with Palaash Muchhal. Soon after Palak Muchhal announced the families' decision to postpone Palaash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding, screenshots of the singer's chat went viral on Reddit. His messages to the woman appeared flirty as he praised her looks. Palaash even asked her to join him for a swim, for spa and then at Mumbai's Versova beach

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
article-image

Filmmaker-singer Palaash Muchhal was all set to tie the knot with cricketer Smriti Mandhana in Sangli on November 23 in the presence of close friends and family members. However, Palaash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, took to her Instagram story on November 24 to announce that the wedding has been postponed.

This came after reports claiming that Smriti's father has been hospitalised. On Monday, several reports also stated that Palaash was also admitted to the hospital.

In a shocking turn of events, a woman now shared her chat with Palaash. Soon after Palak announced the families' decision to postpone Palaash and Smriti's wedding, screenshots of the singer's chat went viral on Reddit.

A woman named Mary D'Costa posted the screenshots on her Instagram story. While chatting with Mary, Palaash had opened up about his 'long-distance' relationship with the cricketer and about going on 'tours' with her.

His messages to the woman appeared flirty as he praised her looks. Palaash even asked her to join him for a swim, later for spa and then at Mumbai's Versova beach around 5 am.

Palaash also avoided answering when the woman asked if he loves her (Smriti).

Take a look at the screenshots here:

Palash cheated on smriti and that's why the wedding got cancelled.
byu/frekinghell inInstaCelebsGossip

The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of these viral screenshots.

However, soon after the screenshots surfaced, netizens slammed Palaash. On the other hand, a section of social media users also asked everyone to leave the family alone during this sensitive time.

Wedding postponed

On the morning of the wedding ceremony, Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, reportedly fell ill while having breakfast. His condition worsened and he was rushed to the hospital.

Her manager had confirmed that she decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until her father recovers. But complications did not stop there: Palaash also faced health concerns, leading to his hospitalisation, although he is said to have been discharged.

Amid this, Smriti deleted her proposal video and other wedding-announcement content from her social media.

