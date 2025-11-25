 Fan Throws T-Shirt At Karan Aujla During Rolling Loud India Performance, Singer Wipes Sweat With It & Tosses It Back At Crowd - VIDEO
Fan Throws T-Shirt At Karan Aujla During Rolling Loud India Performance, Singer Wipes Sweat With It & Tosses It Back At Crowd - VIDEO

A video that has now gone viral shows a fan throwing a white t-shirt at the singer while he was performing on stage. Karan Aujla did not react immediately when the t-shirt landed near him. A few seconds later, he stepped back, picked it up, wiped the sweat off his face with it, and casually tossed it back toward the audience

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla, one of the biggest attractions at the first-ever Rolling Loud India, faced an unexpected moment during his high-energy performance in Navi Mumbai. A video that has now gone viral shows a fan throwing a white t-shirt at the singer while he was performing on stage.

Karan did not react immediately when the t-shirt landed near him. A few seconds later, he stepped back, picked it up, wiped the sweat off his face with it, and casually tossed it back toward the audience.

His cool and composed response won over the crowd, who cheered louder in support. Another video is also circulating online showing the boy who threw the t-shirt.

Take a look at the videos here:

Karan performed some of his biggest hits at the festival, including Softly, WYTB, On Top, and more, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the evening. Even as the incident could have disrupted the flow, the singer maintained professionalism. He chose not to stop the performance or call out anyone, instead he continued with the same energy and confidence.

The moment has sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users found the clip amusing, many condemned the behaviour of the fan, calling it disrespectful and potentially unsafe.

Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Gets Jimmy Fallon To Do Bhangra, The Tonight Show Host Jokes He's 'Not...
article-image

"Shirt price before- 100, later-1000000," commented a user.

Another wrote, "Teri zudio ki shirt se paseena hi pochega."

Criticising the fan for throwing the t-shirt, a netizen wrote in Punjabi, "Yaar nah krya kro idaa, oh kuj nhi kehnda kisi nu sarya da changa krda, pta nhi kyu khiji jande loki."

Rolling Loud, the world-famous hip-hop festival that has electrified stages from Miami to Los Angeles, Portugal, and Thailand, officially made its highly-anticipated debut in India. It took place at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The festival ran across two power-packed days featuring globally acclaimed performers and homegrown stars.

Others like Wiz Khalifa, NAV, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, Westside Gunn, Sheck Wes, DIVINE, Hanumankind and others performed.

