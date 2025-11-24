Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 24: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Go Out For A Dinner Date

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 24: Today's episode starts with Tulsi telling Mihir that she doesn't want any property, and he should tear all the papers. She tells Mihir that he doesn't talk to her, and now, suddenly, why he has given all the properties to her. She tells Mihir that she wants something else from him. When Mihir asks what she wants, Tulsi says that she wants to go out on a dinner date with him. Mihir tries to ignore it by saying that the kids have grown up and Pari is going to get married, so all these things don't suit them.

The next day, Ranvijay comes to Shanti Niketan along with his parents. Ranvijay's parents tell Tulsi and Mihir that they have asked a pandit ji about Pari and Ranvijay's wedding, and it can be done in the next four days. So, Mihir and Tulsi both get shocked and say that four days are very less for the preparations.

Shobha comes and tells Mihir and Tulsi that their family astrologer is coming home as she wanted to consult him for some personal matter. But, as he is coming, they can discuss Ranvijay and Pari's wedding. The family astrologer looks at Ranvijay's face and says that the wedding should not happen for the next 20 days, or it will create problems for the groom.

Tulsi, Mihir, and Pari agree with what the astrologer says, but Ranvijay wants to get married soon. However, Pari says that as the wedding will happen after 20 days, she will get good time for the preparation, and wedding can be grand. Later, it is revealed that it was Tulsi and Shobha's plan to postpone the wedding, so they could get to know the truth about Ranvijay.

Meanwhile, in the chawl, some women are making fun of Angad staying as ghar jamai at Vrinda's house. So, Vrinda's sister-in-law gets angry at them and shuts the door.

At Noina's house, she is getting ready to go outside. So, her sister comes and asks her where she is going, and whether she is going to meet Mihir. This irks Noina, and she gets angry with her sister and leaves.

In a garden, Mitali and Pari are sitting and having coconut water, and the former sees a couple and gets upset as she doesn't have such romance in her life. Ranvijay calls Pari and asks her where she is, so she tells him that she is outside with Mitali. Pari tells Ranvijay that Mitali is upset about Angad leaving her, so Ranvijay tells Mitali not to worry, as he will make her meet some of his friends. Mitali insults Ranvijay by saying that she is not interested in guys of his level who are staying in a chawl. Pari warns Mitali not to talk to Ranvijay like this.

Meanwhile, Angad comes home and reveals that he has failed to get a job, and this upsets Malti. But Vrinda supports him. Angad says that now he understands how difficult it is to get a job.