Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 23: Tulsi Lashes Out At Mihir For Transferring All His Property To Her

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Sunday, November 23), when Mihir tells Kiran that he wants to transfer all his property to Tulsi, Hemant overhears the conversation. However, he only hears the part about Mihir giving everything to Tulsi and not the part where Mihir admits he cheated on her and is doing this out of guilt. Impressed, Hemant once again praises Mihir and compares him to Lord Ram.

Pari and Mitali meet, and the latter says she always knew Angad had poor taste. She then questions Pari’s choice as well, saying Pari is marrying Ranvijay, who is also poor. This upsets Pari, and she asks Mitali to mind her words.

Pari then advises Mitali to cry in front of Noina at home to get money and property and says she should learn from Noina.

Meanwhile, Noina tells Suchitra everything that happened between her and Mihir that night. She says that one night meant a lifetime to her, and she will never let Mihir forget it. Noina also says she plans to take advantage of Mihir’s goodness.

Angad and Vrinda share a romantic moment at home.

Later, Angad speaks to Ritik on a video call. Ritik is happy to see him doing well and is impressed that Angad is content living in a chawl. Angad says that even if he had luxuries, he wouldn’t be happy with Mitali. Now, even though he has nothing, he has Vrinda’s love, and that’s enough. During the conversation, Ritik remembers Munni but avoids talking about her.

Mihir arrives home with the documents to transfer all his properties to Tulsi. Hemant tells Kiran that Mihir truly loves Tulsi, which is why he’s doing this. But Kiran knows Hemant is wrong and that there is another reason behind Mihir’s decision.

Tulsi later lashes out at Mihir and confronts him about why he did all this. She’s furious. Mihir assumes Tulsi has found out about what happened between him and Noina. But Tulsi is actually angry about the property being transferred to her. She tells him she doesn’t want even a single rupee from him - not his company, not his money, and not his property.

On the other hand, when Angad tries to kiss Vrinda, her mother Malti sleepwalks toward them and ruins the moment. Angad complains that there’s no scope for romance in the chawl, but Vrinda laughs and says it’s still possible.