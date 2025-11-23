The Celebpreneurs Podcast: Saina Nehwal On Her Businesses, Parents Sacrifices & Amazing Journey (EXCLUSIVE)

Saina Nehwal |

The one thing that the movie Saina (2021) successfully did was making the Indian junta aware of the kind of sacrifices that former badminton World No. 1 Saina Nehwal’s parents had made for her to become the best. Her mother, Usha Rani Nehwal, would massage her legs the entire night for better recovery and not sleep. Her father, Harvir Singh Nehwal, would take her 25 kilometers up and down on his scooter and also change 3 buses for her practice sessions. These sacrifices led to Saina becoming a world beater, with the Padma Bhushan, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Award being just some of the most notable awards in her kitty.

“It was so exhausting beating these Chinese players back to back, and at one time the media started saying it was Saina vs China,” Saina told us during The Celebpreneurs Podcast shoot. But the focus of our interaction was on the aspects of her life which haven’t been spoken about much, not only the role of her parents but also the fact that she is one of the most charitable athletes out there, something which her father has instilled in her. Also, the businesses that she is associated with — Saina is involved with two restaurants in Hyderabad — Cock & Bull and Jolly & Bros. She is also associated with Naarica, a menstrual hygiene brand, as a strategic investor and brand ambassador; and also related with the clothing brand Kyra.

And even as we were giving the finishing touches to the video interview, news came in that she had also joined the judges’ panel of the 74th Miss Universe, which was held in Thailand. For the woman who single-handedly revolutionised badminton in India, this is quite an interesting feather to add to her cap, and as our conversation shows, Saina’s inexhaustible energy will see her donning several interesting hats in the months and years to come.