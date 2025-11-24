 Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana Marriage: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Co-Star Smriti Irani Calls Herself 'Irritating Idiot' In Adorable Congratulations Post
As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi couple Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana got married, their co-star Smriti Irani took to social media to extend her heartfelt wishes. Adding a touch of banter, Smriti wrote, 'Irritating idiots like me finally got their way.' She then recalled how the couple had always been madly in love.

Monday, November 24, 2025
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Ashlesha Sawant (who is currently seen in Jhanak) and Sandeep Baswana have finally tied the knot after 21 years of being together. As the couple celebrated this beautiful milestone, their co-star Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share her heartfelt wishes.

Posting a lovely photo of the two standing side by side, Smriti wrote, "Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may ebb with time, but friendship doesn’t. And from that truth begins a beautiful—albeit different—journey (sic)."

Calling the couple 'different, unconventional, and wonderfully their own,' Smriti shared how Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been deeply in love. She affectionately referred to herself as the “irritating idiot” who would constantly tease them by asking when they planned to get married.

Smriti wrote, "Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married. Well… it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! 😍😍😍So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals (sic)."

Ashlesha & Sandeep Marriage

Ashlesha and Sandeep's love story began back in 2002. As per NDTV's report, the Television stars tied the knot on November 16, 2025 at Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan. It was an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by close family members.

Uploading a slew of pictures from their D-day, Ashlesha and Sandeep wrote in a joint post, "And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings (sic)."

Ashlesha & Sandeep Love Story

In case you didn't already know, Ashlesha and Sandeep's love story began in 2002, around the time Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started. Recalling how it all began, Sandeep told Bombay Times in 2024, 'Since her home was far away from the set… she used to spend a few nights at my home during the week. And those few nights became months and we realised that we were happy with each other (sic).'

Initially, Sandeep was afraid of where the relationship was heading and even considered breaking up. However, Ashlesha reassured him that a break-up was always an option if things didn’t work out. They chose to stay together, and over time, their companionship evolved into a 'deep emotional understanding' that eventually blossomed into marriage.

