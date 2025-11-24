 Sanjay Dutt Playfully Abuses Groom In Punjabi During Kulwinder Billa's Show; Video Goes Viral
Sanjay Dutt playfully abused the groom in Punjabi. A video of the moment has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The groom was caught by surprise but laughed along as Sanjay's humourous words echoed across the venue. In the video, singer Kulwinder Billa is seen interacting with the actor

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image

A funny moment went viral during Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa’s live show at a wedding when he called Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The call was taken on speaker and Sanjay Dutt playfully abused the groom in Punjabi. A video of the moment has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The groom was caught by surprise but laughed along as Sanjay's humourous words echoed across the venue. In the video, the singer is seen interacting with the actor.

In response, Sanjay congratulated the groom and also complained playfully why he wasn't invited to the wedding celebration. "Mainu bulaya nahi paaji. Tuhadi b*nd maranga main," he said on call.

This left the audience in splits. Take a look at the now-viral video here:

While some Instagram user flooded the comments section of the post with laughing emojis, others felt that it wasn't Sanjay.

"Everyone is getting happy as if something good has happened... Damn it," commented a user.

Another wrote, "People Are Cheering On Abusive Language That Shows How Distracted They Are."

"Fake video. NOt Sanjay Dutt," wrote another person in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay was recently seen in Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in the lead roles. He is gearing up for the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film, also starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others, is set to release on December 6.

Sanjay will also be seen in Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab and the Kannada film KD - The Devil.

