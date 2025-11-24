Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release Update: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra's Rom-Com Is Expected To Release On This Date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari |

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for helming films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: OTT streaming update

According to reports, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 27, 2025. The film is based on themes of modern-day relationships, the value of self-respect in love, and the pressure to conform to online personas, particularly concerning social media's influence on appearance. The film also touched on the classic Bollywood themes of romance and family.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari | X/ @CinemaRareIN

Plot overview

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy featuring two former lovers, Sunny and Tulsi, who act as a couple to interfere with the wedding plans of their exes, Ananya and Vikram. Their scheme to provoke jealousy in their exes results in humorous chaos and misunderstandings, during which they unexpectedly begin to develop feelings for one another. The story focuses on their staged romance at a wedding and the chaos that ensues as they navigate their emotions for each other while attempting to end their exes' new relationships.

Cast and characters

The film features Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari, Sanya Malhotra as Ananya Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, Rohit Saraf as Vikram Singh, Prajakta Koli as Dimple, Maniesh Paul as Kuku, Akshay Oberoi as Param Singh, Salim Arif as Mr. Diwan, and Rohitashv Gour as Suresh Sanskari, among others. The film is written by Shashank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla under the banner of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.