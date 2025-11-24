 Did Ranbir Kapoor LIE About Quitting Non-Veg Food For Ramayana? Netizens Slam Actor After Watching Dining With The Kapoors
While it isn’t entirely clear whether the dishes Ranbir Kapoor ate on Dining With The Kapoors were vegetarian or non-vegetarian, netizens have been criticising him for apparently contradicting his previous statements

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is facing backlash online after viewers noticed him allegedly eating non-vegetarian dishes in Netflix’s reality show Dining With The Kapoors. In the show, Ranbir, along with other members of the Kapoor family, was seen enjoying a lavish meal. This led fans to question whether he had really given up non-veg food for his upcoming film Ramayana as he had claimed earlier.

While it isn’t entirely clear whether the dishes Ranbir ate were vegetarian or non-vegetarian, netizens have been criticising him for apparently contradicting his previous statements.

article-image

Ranbir had earlier mentioned that he had quit non-veg food as he was preparing to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Sharing a glimpse of the show on X, a user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor's PR team claimed he gave up non vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood. #DiningWithTheKapoors."

"Ranbir Kapoor PR lied that he avoided all kinds of meat while Filming Ramayana but in Dining with the Kapoors, we see all that claim being nothing but a lie," a user wrote on Reddit.

"I think PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of RK and Alia Bhatt. They don't do an ounce of research of past videos of their clients before posting such stupidity. On top of that, give such exaggerated claims and all. What was the need to make claims of leaving non-veg and drinks for the role? Who asked? If they had kept their mouth shut at that time, they wouldn't be facing this unnecessary heat at present," commented another user.

"Ranbir to PR: Tu jhooti main makkaar," joked another netizen.

Amid this, Ranbir's old comment about loving beef has also resurfaced on social media, adding fuel to the debate.

"I remember when these articles came out his old interview went viral where he was admitting that he’s a big beef guy lol…him and his wife have the most stupid PR team," wrote a comment under a now-viral Reddit post.

"We don’t personally judge a man from his eating habits. He should do good acting and prove that in the film and story he is the one for it. Thats all we want. But when your own PR tried to glory yourself of leaving non veg for the film just to get it hyped and promoted but you are caught lying. Then bro that is wrong on so many levels. This has created a mistrust in the film now," another comment read.

In October 2023, it was reported that Ranbir quit alcohol and meat for Ramayana.

