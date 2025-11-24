Akshara Singh STOPS Performance Midway In UP's Barabanki After Fans Climb Railings, Break Chairs; Watch Video

A live show by popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, turned chaotic on Saturday night (November 22) after an uncontrollable crowd broke through barricades and stormed toward the stage. As per media reports, the situation went out of control as hundreds of chairs were destroyed in the rush.

According to officials, Akshara was invited to perform at a festival held at the Muranik Mahadev Dham in the Ramnagar tehsil area of Barabanki. Around 10 pm, while she was performing on stage, fans became increasingly excited after watching her energetic dance moves. Many people began pushing each other to get closer to the stage.

A video posted by ABP gives a glimpse of Akshara's performance and the chaos after it.

The festival committee had arranged separate blocks and hundreds of chairs for the audience. However, the massive crowd started pressuring their way forward to catch a closer glimpse of the actress.

Several men also climbed pillars, railings, and other structures inside the pandal, waving their phone flashlights as they recorded videos.

Reportedly, security personnel repeatedly tried to stop them, but the crowd continued to swell beyond expectations. Eventually, the barricades collapsed, and people rushed towards the stage. Unfortunately, this led to damage, including the breaking of hundreds of chairs.

Seeing the situation worsen, Akshara ended her performance midway and was escorted out safely by the police and security team.

According to reports, the organisers later stated that the number of attendees was nearly double the expected crowd, which led to the disorder. Authorities are currently assessing the damage caused during the incident.

Known for her massive fan following, Akshara remains one of the biggest stars in the Bhojpuri industry. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT.