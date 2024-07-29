'Beef-Eater Cannot Be Sanatani': Ranbir Kapoor TROLLED For Saying He Believes In Santana Dharma Ahead Of Ramayan Release (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently making headlines for stating that he believes in Sanatana Dharam. In one of his latest interviews, Ranbir said he expresses his gratitude to God every day and that he went 'quite deep' into Sanatana Dharam in the last few years. However, he was brutally trolled by netizens for his comment.

In Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir said, "I started believing a lot in the Sanatana Dharam. I think I started reading a lot about it in the last couple of years. I went quite deep into what it is, what the effects are. And see, you believe it or you don’t believe it."

Soon after his video surfaced, netizens reminded him of his old interview where he had stated that he consumes beef. Other also stated that he is making such comments for the 'promotions' of his upcoming film in which he will be seen as Lord Ram.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on X, "Hope this is real and not a facade he’s putting for his Ramayan film."

Another user wrote, "It is so insulting that this self proclaimed beef eater is talking about Sanatan Dharma. He suddenly read books, read mantras, did yoga… and poof, he became a Hindu 🤷🏻‍♀️ No one is falling for this crap."

Movie based on #ShriRam bhagavan is going to be release soon and Ranbir Kapoor is going to play role of Shree Ram .so it's so obvious that he has to start chanting about sanatan and all otherwise he know well about boycott trend.



"He is just trying to wash away the kicks he got from sanatanis with this PR... But if he is willingly changing we must accept him," read another comment.

"No he doesn’t, he wouldn’t have advocated for beef if he believed in sanatan dharma. He is saying all this to promote his new movie where he play Ram," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "I love bééf" se "I believe in Sanatan Dharma" kounsi movie aane wali isski???

Even if he believes in Sanatan dharma, he's not doing any favour, being born in it, but instead be thankful.



But then he did 'Chaar Phere Wali Shaadi', which is no shaadi as per the Sanatan dharma, for each phera being equally important! — Anakin🇮🇳🇺🇸🇮🇱 🇨🇵 (@harry5929) July 28, 2024

In October 2023, it was reported that Ranbir has quit alcohol and meat for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project Ramayan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Next, he has Ramayan with Sai Pallavi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.