Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Feeling 'Awkward' When Rishi Kapoor Cried In Front Of Him: 'Didn't Know If I Should Hug Him Or...'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who lost his father, actor Rishi Kapoor, in 2020, opened up about his relationship with him. He revealed that he is 'guilty' as he could not 'let go' of the distance between them.

In an interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir recalled an incident during the time they were in New York for Rishi's cancer treatment. He said, "I was there for 45 days and one day he came and started crying. He has never shown that kind of weakness to me."

The actor shared that it was awkward for him as he did not know if he should hold him or hug him and that is when he realised the distance. "I feel guilty that I didn’t have the grace to let go off the distance between us and go and hug him, give him some love, he added.

Ranbir also revealed that he did not cry when Rishi passed away. He shared that his father's doctor informed him that it was Rishi's last night and he could pass away at any moment.

"I went up to the room and got a panic attack. I don’t know how to express myself. I didn’t know what was happening—it was too much to take. I don’t think I’ve understood the loss yet. Losing one of the parents is very big moment," said the Barfi actor.

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia at the age of 67.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Next, he has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.