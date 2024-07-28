When Rishi Kapoor Claimed Ranbir Kapoor Was Dating 4 Women At A Time: 'Ab Nahi Karega Toh Kab?'

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up on being tagged as a casanova and cheater due to his past relationships. And amid this, an old interview of his father, the late Rishi Kapoor, has gone viral in which he had stated that the Barfi actor was dating four women at the same time.

During an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Rishi had said that Ranbir was so successful that any girl would want to date him. Clarifying that the casanova image was given to him by the media, he had said, "Even if he is, why not? He’s successful. Any girl would like to date him. Abhi nahi karega toh kab meri umar mein aake karega?"

He had then stated that Ranbir was seeing four women and that those women definitely did not know about each other.

"He is seeing everyone because I keep seeing A, B, C and D in the house. But I don’t think that A knows about B and C knows about D. The staff knows and I know," the Sr Kapoor had said.

Ranbir recently appeared on Nikhil Kamath's podcast wherein he opened up on being labelled as a casanova. He stated that he was in relationships with two "very successful actresses" and that ended up becoming his identity.

"I was labelled cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am," he said, adding that it does not bother him anymore.

Ranbir dated actress Deepika Padukone for nearly two years before parting ways in 2009. Rumours were rife that the actor cheated on her with Katrina Kaif. Ranbir and Katrina then dated from 2010 to 2016, however, their relationship abruptly ended, and on a rather ugly note.

Ranbir got married to Alia Bhatt in 2022, and in the same year, they welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor.