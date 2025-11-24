Anupamaa Written Update, November 24: Will Rajni Tai Accept Gautam's Offer?

Anupamaa | Star Plus

In the latest episode of Anupamaa (November 24), Anupama calls her daughter Rahi to ask how her studies are going, unaware that Rahi did not attend the first day of college because of Motiba. Not wanting to reveal the truth, Rahi tells her that everything is going well. Anupama becomes suspicious at first, but when Rahi assures her that her in-laws are supporting her education, she refrains from questioning further.

Meanwhile, Baa is seen kick-starting her homemade business. At the same time, Toshu reveals that he has started a new venture in real estate. This leaves Baa worried, but she warns everyone that her business should not be affected by their actions.

Cut to the Kothari house, Khyati learns that her daughter-in-law, Rahi, missed the first day of college because Motiba's friend had arrived at the house. Khyati then insists she will ensure she stays at home on Rahi's college days so that she doesn't miss her classes again.

Meanwhile, the residents of Purvichaya chawl are seen asking Anupama for her help in stopping the builder from demolishing their houses. At the same time, Gautam and the builder meet Rajni Tai, the Nagar Sevika of Purvichaya chawl. When Rajni is offered a 50% profit, she considers signing the document. However, it is left to be seen whether she signs the deal.

As Motiba and Ansh distribute samples of their new products, the Kothari family also receives one. Seeing their business, Gautam vows to destroy Ansh's venture at any cost.

On the other hand, Jaspreet comes across Pari's designs. Impressed, Jaspreet says she might be able to find a job opportunity for her.

In the end, everyone in the family is seen dreaming about their work, imagining how bright their future could be if everything goes well. But the dream is shattered when Anupama receives a call from the shooting set informing her that the food order has been cancelled, leaving her tense and worried.

In the promo clip, the director blames Anupama for sending food that allegedly made people on set fall ill. He claims it's the first time a shoot has ever been canceled. However, Anupama insists that the problem was not caused by her food. Despite her defence, the director continues to lay all the blame on her, warning that she could even face legal consequences.