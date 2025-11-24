 'Ads Ke Beech Family Man 3 Dikh Raha Hai': Subscribers Livid At Amazon Prime Over Barrage Of Commercials Disrupting Viewing Experience
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Ads Ke Beech Family Man 3 Dikh Raha Hai': Subscribers Livid At Amazon Prime Over Barrage Of Commercials Disrupting Viewing Experience

'Ads Ke Beech Family Man 3 Dikh Raha Hai': Subscribers Livid At Amazon Prime Over Barrage Of Commercials Disrupting Viewing Experience

Excited viewers who planned to binge-watch The Family Man Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend were left frustrated by constant ads. Many took to social media to vent, criticising the streaming service for disrupting the viewing experience despite taking a Rs 499 subscription plan. Will such disruptions hurt Amazon Prime Video's viewer trust?

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Amazon Prime Video | Instagram

The Family Man Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 21, 2025, and many viewers were eager to binge-watch it over the weekend. However, their plans were disrupted by the streaming platform's constant commercial interruptions. Even those who had purchased a subscription were not spared, as ads popped up in between episodes. Frustrated, viewers took to social media, calling Prime Video a 'total mess.'

A user took to his social media post to call Amazon the 'biggest villain' of The Family Man Season 3, not Rukma. Calling out the streaming service for showing ads every 8 minutes despite taking a membership plan of Rs. 499.

The user urged, "Dear Amazon, Indians can tolerate bad roads, corruption, aur pollution... par paid subscription pe ads? That's where we draw the line (sic)."

Soon, outrage erupted online, with numerous viewers taking to social media to call out the streaming service. Another user tweeted, "Dear @PrimeVideoIN, please don't interrupt watching me your dove ads with unnecessary the family man clips. Do let me watch my Dove ad peacefully (sic). Another tweeted, "Family man would turnout to be the first series which won't get its deserved viewership just because of this ad blunder by prime video (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
Read Also
The Family Man Season 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vedant Sinha Reveals Stealing Manoj Bajpayee's Craft, 'Maine...
article-image

The lead actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed Season 4 by tweeting 'Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha !' when his fan asked 'Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW (sic).'

All 7 episodes of Family Man Season 3 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (with a subscription plan).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video

Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video

Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai...

Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai...

'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'; Fondly Remembering The Time Dharmendra Inspired Fans...

'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'; Fondly Remembering The Time Dharmendra Inspired Fans...