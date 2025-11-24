'Ads Ke Beech Family Man 3 Dikh Raha Hai': Subscribers Livid At Amazon Prime Over Barrage Of Commercials Disrupting Viewing Experience

Amazon Prime Video | Instagram

The Family Man Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 21, 2025, and many viewers were eager to binge-watch it over the weekend. However, their plans were disrupted by the streaming platform's constant commercial interruptions. Even those who had purchased a subscription were not spared, as ads popped up in between episodes. Frustrated, viewers took to social media, calling Prime Video a 'total mess.'

A user took to his social media post to call Amazon the 'biggest villain' of The Family Man Season 3, not Rukma. Calling out the streaming service for showing ads every 8 minutes despite taking a membership plan of Rs. 499.

The user urged, "Dear Amazon, Indians can tolerate bad roads, corruption, aur pollution... par paid subscription pe ads? That's where we draw the line (sic)."

Soon, outrage erupted online, with numerous viewers taking to social media to call out the streaming service. Another user tweeted, "Dear @PrimeVideoIN, please don't interrupt watching me your dove ads with unnecessary the family man clips. Do let me watch my Dove ad peacefully (sic). Another tweeted, "Family man would turnout to be the first series which won't get its deserved viewership just because of this ad blunder by prime video (sic)."

The lead actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed Season 4 by tweeting 'Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha !' when his fan asked 'Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW (sic).'

All 7 episodes of Family Man Season 3 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (with a subscription plan).