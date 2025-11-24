 Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89, Confirms Karan Johar In Emotional Note
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89, Confirms Karan Johar In Emotional Note

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89, Confirms Karan Johar In Emotional Note

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium. Earlier in the day, an ambulance was seen outside his home, and several celebrities gathered at the crematorium to pay their last respects to the legendary star

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday (November 24). He was 89. His last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

An ambulance was spotted outside his residence earlier today. Several celebrities and family members also arrived to pay their last respects to the legendary actor at the crematorium.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar penned an emotional note for the last star on Instagram. Along with his photo, Karan expressed gratitude for having got the chance to work with him.

Read Also
IN PICS: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Dharmendra
article-image

He wrote, "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry."

FPJ Shorts
Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace
Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace
Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video
Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video
'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'; Fondly Remembering The Time Dharmendra Inspired Fans With Viral Fitness Video
'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'; Fondly Remembering The Time Dharmendra Inspired Fans With Viral Fitness Video
HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow An Isolated Event, Assures No Impact On Business Or Deliveries
HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow An Isolated Event, Assures No Impact On Business Or Deliveries

"He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be and one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI," Karan added.

Dharmendra was set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It is all set to hit the big screens on December 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video

Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video

Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai...

Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai...

'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'; Fondly Remembering The Time Dharmendra Inspired Fans...

'Friends, Born To Entertain And Inspire You'; Fondly Remembering The Time Dharmendra Inspired Fans...

'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His...

'Is It True This Time?': Netizens Refuse To Believe Dharmendra's Death News On Internet After His...