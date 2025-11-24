Dharmendra Dies At 89: Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Share Emotional Tributes, Call It 'End Of An Era'

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence on Monday, November 24, leaving the entertainment industry in immense grief. The actor, who was set to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, had been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital just days earlier. While his family has not yet issued an official statement, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the news on social media.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, among others took to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Dharmendra, calling it the 'end of an era.'

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar: "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti."

Kriti Sanon: "Its the end of an Era! But you'll stay alive not only in all the incredible work you've done Dharam Ji.. but also in the warmth and kindness you carried in your aura. Your smile, your warmth, your zest for life and poetry, the love with which you put a hand on my head and blessed me every time I interacted with you.. I'll carry it in my heart forever.. Rest in peace Legend!!"

Kiara Advani shared a photo of Dharmendra on her Instagram story, accompanied by a dove, white heart, and folded hands emojis, as she mourned the legendary actor's passing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Forever in Power."

Ananya Panday: The Greatest. Om Shanti."

Farah Khan: "May God bless your soul Dharam Ji, you have given us so much happiness down the years with your performances and your personality. Condolences to the Deol family."

Rakul Preet Singh: "Your presence lot up the screen, your memory will light up our hearts. Your journey inspired millions. May your soul rest in peace Dharam Ji."

Huma Qureshi: "End of an Era."

Vaani Kapoor: "Timeless. Iconic. Rest easy, sir."

Boman Irani wrote, "It is painful to write this…But, as we rewind that reel of joy that he brought to millions like me, the teardrop drops down one’s cheek with gratitude and awe. A face of rugged handsomeness, yet he exuded kindness like no other. Intense when he had to be and yet boyish and funny on another day. He had something for everyone. Romantic for some, macho for the other, but benevolent for all. As he stands up on that Giant Water Tank in the Sky, we say goodbye and will always be grateful for the wonderful memories."

Farhan Akhtar: "A big, big loss to the entire film world. To those who make movies and to those who watch them, Dharam ji will forever remain irreplaceable. Thank you for six decades of entertainment. We are fortunate to have experienced your warmth, your kindness, your generosity, your charm, your intensity and your wit, on and off the screen.

Deepest condolences to the Deol Family."

Shilpa Shetty: "I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours. Your talent, charm and dashing looks were just the beginning but your humility, simplicity and kindness was so inspiring. You were a true original, a shining star that touched so many hearts. Rest in peace you special soul. Dharamji, you will be missed."

Kajol shared a photo of Dharmendra with her son Yug and wrote, " The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji .. with love always."

Ali Fazal wrote, "RIP DHARMENDRA JI.. to a legend there are no goodbyes. Your memories stay locked in with us for ever and ever . Our condolences to the entire family."