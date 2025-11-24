Dharmendra’s World Beyond Films, ₹335-Crore Fortune, Opulent Cars & His 100-Acre Lonavala Retreat

Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; A Legendary Actor and Astute Businessman. | X

Mumbai: Dharmendra, the iconic Bollywood actor who passed away on Monday morning at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89, was more than just a film star. People remember him for classics like Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Khamoshi, Johnny Gaddar, and even the upcoming Ikkis. Yet, Dharmendra was more than his roles—he had a sharp business sense too. His net worth stood at around Rs 335 crore, thanks to a mix of box office hits and smart business moves.

Once he became one of Bollywood’s most reliable stars, Dharmendra tried his hand at the food and hospitality world. He opened his first restaurant, Garam Dharam Dhaba, in New Delhi in 2015. Then, in 2022, he launched He-Man on the Karnal Highway. These places weren’t just side projects—they showed he knew how to turn his fame into something bigger.

The 100-Acre Lonavala Farmhouse

Let’s talk about his 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. While he lived in Mumbai with his family, Dharmendra loved escaping to this peaceful spot. The property had all the modern comforts, and he especially enjoyed the big outdoor heated pool, often using it for aqua therapy.

According to CA Knowledge, Dharmendra owned properties worth more than Rs 17 crore in Maharashtra. He also held agricultural land valued at over Rs 88 lakh and non-agricultural plots worth Rs 52 lakh. He wasn’t done building, either—he wanted to expand his hospitality business by developing a 30-cottage resort on a 12-acre site near the farmhouse, teaming up with a restaurant chain for the project.

Luxury Cars and Production Ventures

Dharmendra’s love for cars was no secret. He started with a vintage Fiat and, over the years, added a Range Rover Evoque (Rs 85.74 lakh) and a Mercedes-Benz SL500 (Rs 98.11 lakh) to his collection. His garage told the story of a man who appreciated both old-school charm and new-age luxury.

And, of course, there’s his work behind the camera. In 1983, Dharmendra set up Vijayta Films. He introduced his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, to Bollywood—Sunny with Betaab in 1983, Bobby with Barsaat in 1995. Later, he launched his grandson Karan Deol’s debut, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in 2019. Dharmendra didn’t just make his mark on Indian cinema; he made sure his family’s legacy would last.