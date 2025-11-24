 TRAI Disconnects Over 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers In Crackdown On Spam & Fraud
When citizens report spam calls or messages through the official TRAI DND App, telecom service providers are able to trace the source and permanently disconnect numbers used for fraud or unsolicited communication.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
TRAI Disconnects Over 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers In Crackdown On Spam & Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken major action against spam and fraud in the telecom sector, disconnecting more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and blacklisting around one lakh entities over the past year, Ministry of Communications said on Monday.

These actions were based on complaints filed by citizens, and the Authority has now urged people to continue reporting spam through the TRAI DND App to stop misuse of telecom services at the source.

According to TRAI, many users believe that blocking unwanted numbers on their phones is enough.

However, blocking only hides the number on an individual device and does not stop the scammer from targeting others.

article-image

TRAI highlighted that the large-scale action taken in the last year was made possible only because lakhs of citizens used the DND App and reported suspicious calls and messages.

The Authority said that public participation is essential in building a safe and trustworthy telecom ecosystem.

TRAI has advised people to download the TRAI DND App from official app stores and report spam instead of simply blocking numbers.

The regulator also reminded users not to share personal or banking details over calls, messages, or social media, and to disconnect immediately if they receive threatening or suspicious communication.

Cases of cyber fraud should be reported to the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or through the cybercrime.gov.in portal.

Users can also report telecom-related fraud attempts through Sanchar Saathi’s “Chakshu” feature.

article-image

Emphasising its commitment to protect citizens -- especially senior citizens, women, and digitally inexperienced users -- TRAI urged the public to stay alert, share the advisory, and promptly report any suspicious communication.

The Authority said that continued reporting, along with technology-driven monitoring and enforcement, is key to stopping spam and fraud at the source.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

