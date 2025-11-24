LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close

Voltas announced that LIC has raised its stake to 7.089 percent by purchasing an additional 2.038 percent. |

Mumbai: Voltas, part of the Tata Group, told the stock exchanges on Monday evening that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has picked up more shares in the company. LIC bought another 2.04 percent stake, bumping its total holding up to just over 7 percent.

This move shows big investors are still interested in Voltas, even though the company’s had a rough patch lately. Voltas makes air conditioners, fridges, coolers, and other cooling products, with a solid footprint both in India and overseas.

But the latest numbers haven’t looked great. For the quarter ending September 2025, Voltas’ net profit dropped steeply—down 74 percent to Rs 34.3 crore, compared to Rs 134 crore the year before. Revenue also slid by 10 percent, landing at Rs 2,347 crore versus Rs 2,619 crore last year. The drop mostly comes from weaker performance in their main air-conditioning and engineering services businesses.

Investors noticed. The stock fell 2.5 percent on Monday, closing at Rs 1,361. Over the past year, Voltas’ share price has tumbled more than 17 percent, weighed down by disappointing earnings and a choppy market.

Still, LIC’s bigger stake feels like a show of faith in Voltas and the Tata Group for the long haul.