 LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close

LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close

Voltas announced that LIC has raised its stake to 7.089 percent by purchasing an additional 2.038 percent. This comes amid weak Q2 results, with profit down 74 percent and revenue slipping 10 percent. The stock fell 2.49 percent on Monday and is down 17 percent over the past year, though LIC’s move signals long-term confidence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Voltas announced that LIC has raised its stake to 7.089 percent by purchasing an additional 2.038 percent. |

Mumbai: Voltas, part of the Tata Group, told the stock exchanges on Monday evening that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has picked up more shares in the company. LIC bought another 2.04 percent stake, bumping its total holding up to just over 7 percent.

This move shows big investors are still interested in Voltas, even though the company’s had a rough patch lately. Voltas makes air conditioners, fridges, coolers, and other cooling products, with a solid footprint both in India and overseas.

Read Also
Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For...
article-image

But the latest numbers haven’t looked great. For the quarter ending September 2025, Voltas’ net profit dropped steeply—down 74 percent to Rs 34.3 crore, compared to Rs 134 crore the year before. Revenue also slid by 10 percent, landing at Rs 2,347 crore versus Rs 2,619 crore last year. The drop mostly comes from weaker performance in their main air-conditioning and engineering services businesses.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki India Acquires 8% Stake In Technology-Led Startup Ravity Software Solutions Through...
article-image

Investors noticed. The stock fell 2.5 percent on Monday, closing at Rs 1,361. Over the past year, Voltas’ share price has tumbled more than 17 percent, weighed down by disappointing earnings and a choppy market.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Adani Electricity Launches Special Appliance Offer With Discounts Upto 60 Per Cent For Customers
Adani Electricity Launches Special Appliance Offer With Discounts Upto 60 Per Cent For Customers
Dharmendra Death: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR And Other South Indian Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Veteran Actor
Dharmendra Death: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR And Other South Indian Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Veteran Actor

Still, LIC’s bigger stake feels like a show of faith in Voltas and the Tata Group for the long haul.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Market decisions should be made after consulting certified advisors and verifying information independently.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close

LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close

Adani Electricity Launches Special Appliance Offer With Discounts Upto 60 Per Cent For Customers

Adani Electricity Launches Special Appliance Offer With Discounts Upto 60 Per Cent For Customers

NBFC AUM Projected To Cross ₹50 Lakh Crore By March 2027 On Steady 18–19% Growth

NBFC AUM Projected To Cross ₹50 Lakh Crore By March 2027 On Steady 18–19% Growth

Adani Group Posts Record H1 Performance With ₹67,870 Crore Capex And Highest-Ever EBITDA

Adani Group Posts Record H1 Performance With ₹67,870 Crore Capex And Highest-Ever EBITDA

Markets Extend Losses For Second Straight Session, Sensex Slips 331 Points As Investors Turn...

Markets Extend Losses For Second Straight Session, Sensex Slips 331 Points As Investors Turn...