Adani Electricity Launches Special Appliance Offer With Discounts Upto 60 Per Cent For Customers

Adani Electricity announces major discounts of upto 60% on home and kitchen appliances for consumers | X - @Adani_Elec_Mum

Mumbai, Nov 24: Adani Electricity on Monday launched a ‘special appliance offer’ for its customers, enabling them to purchase a wide range of home and kitchen appliances at 60 per cent discounts.

Commitment to Value-Added Services

The offer is part of the company’s commitment to providing value-added services and promoting sustainability and will enable customers to upgrade their homes with modern appliances.

Company Statement on the Offer

"As a valued Adani Electricity customer, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home. This special offer is designed to facilitate our customers' plans to buy the best products at the best price. We are moving beyond just supply to provide value-added services that tangibly benefit our customers' wallets and their quality of life, allowing them to instantly save up to 60 per cent on new, trusted appliances," said Adani Electricity spokesperson, in a statement.

Discount Range Details

With the new offer, customers can enjoy up to 60 per cent off on new purchases of home and kitchen appliances. The discounts range from 21 per cent to 60 per cent, depending on the appliance model, the statement said.

Partnership with Leading Brands

For the offer, Adani Electricity has partnered with leading brands and distributors, including LG, Samsung, Godrej, Mitsubishi, IFB, Bajaj, Prestige, Havells, and Vijay Sales, to offer exclusive pricing.

Appliances Covered Under the Offer

The offer covers essential household items such as ACs and refrigerators; washing machines and cloth dryers; dishwashers and microwave ovens, induction cooktops, geysers or water heaters; toasters, sandwich makers, and many more.

Eligibility and Availability

The limited-time special offer is available to all tariff categories of Adani Electricity customers, the statement said.

How to Avail the Offer

To avail the special offer, individuals must first register by calling Adani Electricity’s 24x7 toll-free helpline number (19122) and sharing the Customer Account (CA) number.

Online Details and Vendor Follow-up

Customers can also visit the Adani Electricity website for complete details on appliances, brands, and discounted prices.

Also Watch:

Vendor Contact Procedure

For making a purchase, the respective vendor will contact the registered customer within three working days and explain the further process, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/