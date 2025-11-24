Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video

Dharmendra | Instagram

Karan Johar confirmed in his latest post that an era has come to an end with the passing of the legendary Dharmendra. "Abhi na jao chhodke… ke dil abhi bhara nahi," KJo penned in a heartfelt condolence. Meanwhile, a video of Dharmendra blushing at a compliment from Hema Malini is going viral on social media.

In a throwback video, Hema Malini, along with her daughter Esha was seen sharing Indian Idol's stage with Dharam ji. Talking about the show, Hema said, "Mujhe to bhot hi acha lag raha hai India's Got Talent me aa kar. Aur main jab se shuru hua ye program dekh rahi hu, khaas taur par Dharam ji ke liye (I'm really enjoying being on India's Got Talent. And ever since this show started, I've been watching it, especially for Dharmendra ji) (sic)." This made audience cheer and Dharmendra blush.

Dharmendra had earlier been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but had recovered and returned home.

Today, Karan Johar confirmed the sad news. He wrote on Instagram, 'It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being (sic)."

The video of Dharmendra's family reaching to the cremation ground is now surfacing online. Hema Malini was seen arriving at the cremation ground with tears in her eyes, while Esha Deol also reached the venue to pay her respects. Dharmendra’s final rites are being held at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre.