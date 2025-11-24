Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs

Dharmendra Best Songs | X/ @aapkadharam

Dharmendra, affectionately known as the "He-Man of Bollywood," has appeared in over 300 films. This legendary actor and producer is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and successful stars in the history of Hindi cinema. His nickname, the Action King of Bollywood, stems from his rugged good looks, powerful screen presence, and leading roles in numerous action films.

List of Dharmendra evergreen songs that should be in your playlist:

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho

Kishore Kumar's melodious songs are still loved by everyone. The iconic song is from the Blackmail film, which was released in 1973. In the film, Dharmendra played the lead character, Kailash Gupta, a brilliant and honest engineer.

O Meri Mehbooba

O Meri Mehbooba is the super hit song from the 1977 movie Dharam Veer, sung by Mohd Rafi Ji, starring Dharmendra & Zeenat Aman. Dharam Veer is a period action-drama film that became the second-highest-grossing film of 1977 after its theatrical release.

Yeh Dosti

This iconic friendship song from Sholay is performed by the famous Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, and has become a lasting emblem of camaraderie. Sholay is one of the best films of Dharmendra in which he plays the iconic role of Veeru, a fun-loving, brave, and loyal criminal with a golden heart.

Main Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana

It is one of Dharmendra's most loved tracks, which is sung by Mohammed Rafi. The song is from the Pratigya film, an action comedy film which also features Hema Malini in the lead role. The film was released in 1975.

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

Sung by Mohammed Rafi and written by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, this romantic song from Loafer encapsulates the nature of transient feelings and the uncertainty of love. In the film, the actor played the role of Ranjit, a smart and charming, yet somewhat aimless, young man who works as a high-profile thief and smuggler for a crime boss.