'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden Globes 2026, Actor's REACTION Goes Viral

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio often makes headlines for his dating history, having been repeatedly linked to younger women, frequently models and actresses under 30, a pattern widely noted. He is currently dating Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, 27, with whom he has been linked since 2023.

Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women

Amid this, DiCaprio, who attended the Golden Globes 2026 held on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, was mocked by host Nikki Glaser for his dating history in front of the audience. She was heard saying, "What a career you've had. I mean, countless iconic performances—you've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean, it's just insane."

Leonardo DiCaprio Reacts

The actor responded with an awkward yet subtle reaction, laughing and nodding in agreement, suggesting that he was not offended.

'It's Cheap, I Tried Not To...'

Further, the host continued, "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke, it's cheap, I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else... I searched, the most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat in 1991. Is your favourite food still 'pasta, pasta and more pasta'?"

DiCaprio, seated in the audience, laughed and gave a thumbs-up while saying 'yes,' as the rest of the audience burst into laughter.