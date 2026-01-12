 'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden Globes 2026, Actor's REACTION Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden Globes 2026, Actor's REACTION Goes Viral

'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden Globes 2026, Actor's REACTION Goes Viral

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was playfully mocked by Golden Globes 2026 host Nikki Glaser for his dating history. Addressing him on stage, she said, "The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30." DiCaprio reacted with laughter and nodding, appearing unoffended by the joke. He is currently dating 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio often makes headlines for his dating history, having been repeatedly linked to younger women, frequently models and actresses under 30, a pattern widely noted. He is currently dating Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, 27, with whom he has been linked since 2023.

Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women

Amid this, DiCaprio, who attended the Golden Globes 2026 held on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, was mocked by host Nikki Glaser for his dating history in front of the audience. She was heard saying, "What a career you've had. I mean, countless iconic performances—you've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean, it's just insane."

Leonardo DiCaprio Reacts

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Releases NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule At upsc.gov.in; Exams On April 12
UPSC Releases NDA, NA And CDS Exam (I) 2026 Schedule At upsc.gov.in; Exams On April 12
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'General Category Members Cannot Fill Quota Seats Come What May,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'General Category Members Cannot Fill Quota Seats Come What May,' Says Expert
CII Proposes 3-Year Rolling Privatisation Pipeline To Unlock ₹10 Lakh Crore From PSEs For Budget 2026-27
CII Proposes 3-Year Rolling Privatisation Pipeline To Unlock ₹10 Lakh Crore From PSEs For Budget 2026-27
Bizarre! Man United Captain Bruno Fernandes' X Account Hacked; Bizarre Posts Target INEOS, KSI & England Cricket
Bizarre! Man United Captain Bruno Fernandes' X Account Hacked; Bizarre Posts Target INEOS, KSI & England Cricket

The actor responded with an awkward yet subtle reaction, laughing and nodding in agreement, suggesting that he was not offended.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
article-image

'It's Cheap, I Tried Not To...'

Further, the host continued, "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke, it's cheap, I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else... I searched, the most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat in 1991. Is your favourite food still 'pasta, pasta and more pasta'?"

DiCaprio, seated in the audience, laughed and gave a thumbs-up while saying 'yes,' as the rest of the audience burst into laughter.

Read Also
Who Is Vittoria Ceretti? Meet Leonardo DiCaprio’s 27-Year-Old Girlfriend
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden...

'It's Cheap...': Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo DiCaprio For Dating Younger Women At Golden...

Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...

Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...

'Thought I Might Be Awful...': Owen Cooper, 16, Becomes Youngest-Ever Golden Globe Winner For Best...

'Thought I Might Be Awful...': Owen Cooper, 16, Becomes Youngest-Ever Golden Globe Winner For Best...

'It's Funny & At The Same Time, Chillingly Frightening—Just Like The Reality Of Our Times':...

'It's Funny & At The Same Time, Chillingly Frightening—Just Like The Reality Of Our Times':...

Golden Globes 2026: When & Where To Watch The Award Ceremony LIVE In India

Golden Globes 2026: When & Where To Watch The Award Ceremony LIVE In India