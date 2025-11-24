 'I Love Smoking Weed': Wiz Khalifa Says On Rolling Loud India 2025 Stage In Front Of Mumbai Police, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing—VIDEO
Rapper-singer Wiz Khalifa made his India debut at Rolling Loud India 2025 on Day 1, November 22. A viral video now shows him saying, "I love God and I love smoking weed," on stage before a cheering crowd. His bold remark was made right in front of the Mumbai Police personnel present at the venue, leaving netizens amused.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Rapper-singer Wiz Khalifa made his India debut at Rolling Loud India 2025, performing in Mumbai on Day 1 on Saturday, November 22, and entertaining fans with hits like See You Again, Black & Yellow, and Young, Wild & Free. A viral video from the event has left the Internet laughing after Wiz declared, "I love smoking weed," right in front of the Mumbai Police.

Wiz Khalifa Says 'I Love Smoking Weed' In Front Of Mumbai Police

In the video shared by content creator Lionel Ngotchi YKabengwa, Wiz was heard saying, "You should be motherf*cking proud of yourself. Keep your face, I love you guys. I love my job, I love my family, I love God and I love smoking weed."

Check out the video:

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Soon after the video went viral, several netizens couldn’t stop laughing at Wiz’s bold remark. One user wrote, “Bro thinks he’s in America,” while another joked, “Mumbai Police cares tonight.” A third added, “Mat bol lala, mat bol."

On Day 1, Wiz closed his set on an emotional note by dedicating See You Again to all the artistes who have recently passed away, as their names and photos appeared on the screen.

On Day 1, besides Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee headlined the opening day alongside Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Robb Bank$, Chow Lee, and DJ Five Venoms. The stage also showcased Indian artists such as Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Ar Paisley, Arivu, Meba Ofilia, Wild Wild Women, and Zefaan Allyn, with DJ Zemember elevating the energy.

On Day 2 another power-packed lineup was headlined by Don Toliver, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, 310Babii, Yung Fazo, Sixbill Reble, Yung Raja, and DJ Scheme. The Indian contingent includes Karan Aujla, Divine, Sambata, Shreyas, and The Spindoctor, along with DJ Proof.

