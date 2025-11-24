 'A Father Figure To Me…': Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Demise
Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan / Dharmendra | X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, took to X to mourn the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra. He tweeted, "Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over (sic)."

He further wrote, "You are immortal… and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra had not starred in any film together. But, the veteran actor had done a cameo in SRK starrer Om Shanti Om. He had featured in the title track of the film.

When Dharmendra was in the hospital, SRK had visited him, and on Monday, the superstar also attended the veteran actor's funeral.

Bollywood Celebs Mourn Dharmendra's Death

Many Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn Dharmendra's death. Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti."

Kriti Sanon, who worked with him in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, wrote, "Its the end of an Era! But you'll stay alive not only in all the incredible work you've done Dharam Ji.. but also in the warmth and kindness you carried in your aura. Your smile, your warmth, your zest for life and poetry, the love with which you put a hand on my head and blessed me every time I interacted with you.. I'll carry it in my heart forever.. Rest in peace Legend!!"

Rajinikanth tweeted, "Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family (sic)."

Dharmendra was 89 years old, and on December 8, 2025, he was supposed to celebrate his 90th birthday.

