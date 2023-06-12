Sneak Peak Into Dia Mirza's Himalayan Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023

Actress Dia Mirza is currently enjoying the time of her life with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and their kids, Avyaan and Samaira

Dia is currently vacationing in the Himalayas with her family

Dia's fondness for the wild is not unknown and in Uttarakhand too, she was seen exploring the jungles with her son

She also shared a glimpse of Avyaan playing with a car

Dia's vacation album comprises of several photos of the flora and fauna of Uttarakhand

She even enjoyed a lavish thaali amid the lush greenery

Dia also gave a sneak peek into her relaxing healing session

She also shared a picture of Vaibhav with his daughter from his first wife, Samaira

