Sneak Peak Into Dia Mirza's Himalayan Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Actress Dia Mirza is currently enjoying the time of her life with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and their kids, Avyaan and Samaira
Dia is currently vacationing in the Himalayas with her family
Dia's fondness for the wild is not unknown and in Uttarakhand too, she was seen exploring the jungles with her son
She also shared a glimpse of Avyaan playing with a car
Dia's vacation album comprises of several photos of the flora and fauna of Uttarakhand
She even enjoyed a lavish thaali amid the lush greenery
Dia also gave a sneak peek into her relaxing healing session
She also shared a picture of Vaibhav with his daughter from his first wife, Samaira
