Disha Patani Birthday: Hottest Bikini Photos Of The B-Town Diva

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Actor Disha Patani will turn 31 on Tuesday, June 13. On her birthday, take a look at some of the hottest bikini photos of the actress:
Disha often treats her fans and followers with stunning vacation photos and videos
Disha made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Her smile instantly made her the 'national crush' within no time
The actress tasted overnight success with her role of Priyanka Jha in the film, and though it was a short one, it earned her immense love from the masses
She then starred in the Chinese action comedy 'Kung Fu Yoga' and the commercially successful Hindi films 'Baaghi 2', 'Bharat' and 'Malang'
Besides her work on the silver screen, Disha boasts of a massive fan following on her social media handle
Disha makes it a point to keep her fans entertained with a variety of content on her social media -- be it her vacation pictures, workout videos, sneak peek into her shoots, and more
She never shies away from sharing bold and sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram
There isn't a time that the actress wore a bikini outfit and didn't make heads turn around her
She will be next seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is being produced by Karan Johar
She also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline