When Dia Mirza Complained About Her Crush To The School Principal After He Did THIS |

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza made her debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, a remake of the Tamil movie 'Minnale'. She was cast opposite R Madhavan. The actress went on to do many iconic films like Sanju, Thappad, and Bheed to name a few. Dia who is now married to Vaibhav Rekhi, revealed in 2015 that she once complained about her crush to the school principal for fooling with her.

Dia appeared in an episode of Doordarshan's Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak and told Kiran Juneja, “I had a senior in my senior school who was two years older than me. I had a huge crush on him but neither did I tell him or anyone else. Pata nahi kaise use pata chal gaya hoga ki I like him (I don't know how he got to know that I liked him). Every day the phone at our house would ring and I used to run to pick it up. He used to call and play I Just Called To Say I Love You.”

“I used to get so happy after listening to the song and thought he loved me too. But he never spoke about it in school. Hum dur dur se dekh kar muskurate they and bade khush hote they (we used to look at each other and smile in school) until I found out he was doing the same thing to my best friend,” she added.

When Kiran asked if it broke her heart, the actress replied, “No. I went straight to the principal's office and both of us complained about him.”

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in Tarun Dudeja directed Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.