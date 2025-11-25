International Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit Dosanjh MISSES OUT On Best Actor For Amar Singh Chamkila To Spanish Actor Oriol Pla

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila received two prestigious nominations at the 53rd International Emmy Awards: Diljit Dosanjh for Best Actor and the film for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

However, both categories were lost. Diljit's Best Actor award, announced at the ceremony in New York, went to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto, while the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series award went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a show based on a gay couple from Cardiff, who embark on an adoption journey.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The film is a biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known as the highest-selling Indian artist of the 1980s, who died at the age of 27. He and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who was also a singer, were assassinated by unknown assailants in Mehsampur.

Released in April last year on Netflix, the film featured Parineeti Chopra in a key role, as she played the role of Diljit's wife in it.

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila?

The artist, known as Elvis Presley of Punjab, emerged from the shadows of poverty and gained immense popularity in the 1980s with his music. He angered many on the way, which led to his shocking assassination at the age of 27. Chamkila was born as Amar Singh into a Sikh family in the Dugri village of Punjab 1960. His family was involved in farming, and Chamkila initially worked as a carpenter before pursuing a musical career.

He adopted the stage name Chamkila, which means 'glittery' in Punjabi. This name became synonymous with his unique style and flamboyant stage presence. Chamkila's songs often featured controversial and provocative lyrics that addressed issues like drug abuse, extramarital affairs, and the struggles of the common man. Some of his songs were also banned due to their explicit content.

The singer reportedly faced legal issues during his career due to the explicit content in his songs. He was often criticised by people but he remained defiant in expressing his views through his tracks.

Chamkila's music has inspired generations of Punjabi musicians and continues to be celebrated for its raw energy, social commentary, and authenticity.