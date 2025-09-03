Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update September 2, 2025: Mihir Gets Angry At Tulsi & Nandini For Following Pari

In yesterday's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that before the visarjan, Mihir tells Ganpati Bappa that Noina should get her true love. Tulsi is shocked to hear that and tells Mihir that he should have asked something for their children and family. Later, they go out for the visarjan and everyone is dancing.

Amid the visarjan, Mihir takes Noina to a side and tells her that he wants to talk to her about something personal. He tells her that even after marriage, two people can find true love. While Mihir is talking to Noina, Angad comes and takes him to dance. Mihir actually wanted to talk to Noina about Vikram, but she thinks that Mihir has started falling in love with her.

After the visarjan, while Mihir is returning home, Pari calls and tells him that Tulsi and Nandini were following her in the afternoon when she had gone to take college notes from a friend. Mihir comes home and gets angry at Nandini and Tulsi. He tells Nandini not to ruin Pari's married life.

Tulsi also gets angry at Mihir and reveals that Indira had come to Shanti Niketan and told her that she feels Pari is still in contact with her ex-boyfriend Ranvijay. So, she just wanted to keep an eye on Pari. Mihir is not ready to listen to anything, and he keeps on blaming Tulsi and Nandini. He calls Pari's friend to give clarification.

Mihir then tells Nandini that she should think about her and Karan's relationship, and even though she can stay in Mumbai, she should think of going back to the US for Karan and her kids. Nandini gets upset, and she goes to the room and starts packing.

Tulsi and Mihir try to explain to her and stop her, but Nandini says that today she understands that more than being a sister-in-law or a daughter-in-law, she has to fulfill her duties as a mother.

Later, Pari calls Ranvijay and tells him that they cannot meet now as she is scared that they will get caught. She tells Ranvijay that she wants to end her marriage with Ajay, and she wants to get married to him. Pari tells Ranvijay that she will create drama and get divorced from Ajay, and Mihir will come to him with her rishta.

In the preview of today's episode, we get to see that Mihir once again tries to talk to Noina about finding love again, and she takes it in a different way. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in today's episode.