Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 1 Written Update: Tulsi & Nandini Follow Pari, Mihir Plays Matchmaker For Noina

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes viewers on a dramatic ride filled with suspicion, secrets, and emotional turns. While Tulsi and Nandini shadow Pari to uncover the truth about her alleged meeting with ex-boyfriend Ranvijay, events at Shantiniketan shift focus to Mihir's plans of matchmaking for Noina. As misunderstandings and hidden intentions brew, the stage is set for even more twists in the upcoming storyline.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 1 written update:

Tulsi and Nandini decide to follow Pari after suspecting that she has gone to meet her ex-boyfriend, Ranvijay. Their suspicion arises because Pari's mother-in-law, Indira, had claimed to have seen her secretly meeting a man.

Using the excuse of going to the parlour, Pari sneaks out of Shantiniketan to meet Ranvijay. She takes an auto-rickshaw, unaware that Tulsi and Nandini are trailing her in the family car. Midway, Pari spots the familiar car in the auto's mirror and realises she is being followed. She quickly calls Ranvijay and tells him not to come. Instead, she arranges to meet a friend under the pretext of collecting notes.

When Tulsi and Nandini see Pari meeting her friend for notes, they feel reassured that she is not in touch with Ranvijay anymore. Tulsi later informs Indira, giving her her word that Pari has no relationship with Ranvijay now. Indira, too, feels relieved on hearing this.

Meanwhile, preparations begin at Shantiniketan for Ganpati Visarjan. Mihir invites Noina for the occasion, along with an old friend, Vikram. He tells Tulsi that he wants to see Noina settled and remarried, and begins to play matchmaker between her and Vikram. Tulsi warns him to proceed carefully, as both Noina and Vikram have had difficult lives. Despite this, Mihir tries to push the idea.

He praises Noina highly in front of Vikram, telling him that she is a widow while he himself is divorced, and encourages the match.

In the promo for the next episode, Mihir is shown telling Noina that love can happen even after marriage. Since he doesn't mention Vikram's name, Noina misunderstands and feels as if Mihir is talking about himself.