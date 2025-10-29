 Enrique Iglesias Is Dating This Russian Model Who Is Also Tennis Champ; More About Singer's Sweet Love Story
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s love story began in 2001 on the set of Escape and has flourished privately ever since

Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova | Instagram

In an industry where relationships often flicker out as fast as they begin, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s romance has quietly stood the test of time. The Grammy-winning Latin pop star and the former Russian tennis champion and model first crossed paths in 2001, not at a glitzy event, but on the set of Iglesias’ steamy music video 'Escape'.

The video, which saw the two locked in undeniable chemistry, was meant to be pure on-screen magic. But what started as acting quickly blossomed into something real. Their connection off-camera was instant, and soon, their fictional love story turned into one of the most private, yet enduring, celebrity relationships of the 2000s.

Despite being global superstars, Enrique and Anna chose to keep their relationship out of the limelight. Over the past two decades, they’ve built a life together rooted in love, privacy, and mutual respect. While fans often speculated about their marital status, the couple have never tied the knot, and they seem perfectly content that way.

Their family grew quietly, too. As per a People report, in December 2017, the couple surprised the world when they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in Miami after keeping Anna’s pregnancy entirely secret. Then, in early 2020, they celebrated the arrival of their third child, daughter Mary. Iglesias announced the birth with a tender photo captioned, “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

Now, after more than 20 years together, Enrique and Anna continue to share glimpses of their family life, playful home videos, sunny boat rides, and sweet parenting moments, with the same understated charm that first defined their love.

