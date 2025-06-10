Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue, Ticket Booking & More

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is all set to make his grand comeback to India after 13 long years. He will be performing in Mumbai for the first time ever. In 2012, when he made his debut in India during his Euphoria World Tour, he visited three cities — Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, organisation of music festivals, in an official statement said, "Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomises a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India's stature on the global touring stage."

Enrique Iglesias concert date, venue, ticket details

Date: October 30, 2025

Location: MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert will go live on June 27, 2025. The Mastercard Pre-Sale will be available from June 20, 12 PM to June 27, 12 PM, exclusively for Mastercard holders.

The general sale will commence on June 27 at 5 PM onwards. The ticket prices have not yet been announced.

About the concert

Enrique's concert will be an exciting outdoor event lasting three hours, featuring only standing arrangements to accommodate all attendees. Entry is open to individuals aged 5 years and above, making it family-friendly and accessible for fans of all ages.

He will be performing his hit tracks Hero, Bailando, Tonight I'm Loving You, Escape, I'm A Freak, There Goes My Baby, among others.

This announcement follows a wave of successful international concerts in India, featuring renowned artists such as Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa.