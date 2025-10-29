 Has Sooraj Pancholi QUIT Acting After Kesari Veer's Failure? Actor Breaks Silence
Actor Sooraj Pancholi made his acting comeback after four years with Kesari Veer, released in May, though the film failed at the box office. As rumours of him quitting acting spread, the 34-year-old clarified on Instagram, "That is not at all true!" Sooraj was earlier jailed in his then-girlfriend Jiah Khan's 2013 suicide case but was acquitted in 2023.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his acting comeback after four years with Kesari Veer, which was released in May earlier this year but failed at the box office. Since then, the actor has not announced any new projects, leading to rumours that he had quit acting. However, the 34-year-old actor has now responded to the speculation.

Has Sooraj Pancholi Quit Acting?

On Wednesday, October 29, Sooraj took to Instagram and wrote, “There are a few articles out there stating that I have quit films… Let me clarify. That is not at all true!” He captioned his note with a heart, folded hands, and clapboard emoji.

Check it out:

Jiah Khan Attempted Suicide 4-5 Times Before Meeting Sooraj Pancholi, Reveals Zarina Wahab
article-image

Sooraj Pancholi Says He Was Put In Same Prison Cell As Ajmal Kasab

Earlier, Sooraj recalled the time when he was jailed in the Jiah Khan suicide case, and revealed that he was kept in the same prison cell in Mumbai as that of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Sooraj told Hindi Rush that the entire episode of him being in jail is "hazy" for him as he was only 21 at that time and did not know how to react. "I was sent to Arthur Road Jail, and put in the anda cell (solitary confinement). I was kept separate, all alone. I was in the same cell where they had put Kasab. They treated me like I’d done a bomb blast," he shared.

He went on to say that he was not even given a pillow and he slept on the newspapers that carried headlines about his case. "They treated me terribly, like I had committed some horrible crime. I am not even exaggerating. It was four or five years later that I understood what exactly I had been through. When it was happening, it all felt like a dream," he stated.

Sooraj was granted bail after spending 22 days in jail. In April 2023 that Sooraj was acquitted by a CBI Special Court citing lack of evidence, 10 years after Jiah Khan died by suicide in her Mumbai residence.

