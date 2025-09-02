"Courage. Grit. Passion.": Vikram Singh Chauhan On What It takes To Play An Army Officer On Screen

Vikram Singh Chauhan |

Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan, known for his role in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is seen in the lead role as an army officer in Amazon MX Player’s Sena – Guardians of the Nation, released just before Independence Day. Vikram, who has also appeared in popular shows like Qubool Hai and films such as Mardaani 2 and Kesari, shared insights about his latest role in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

He explained that his preparation involved studying the script closely, watching podcasts of ex-army officers, and undergoing weapon and action training to understand the discipline that comes with the uniform. Through the series, Vikram gained a deeper appreciation for the passion and dedication of army men. He also talked about how digital platforms have opened new opportunities for actors to explore complex characters. Vikram is currently working on a new film project, which he says is very different from his past roles. Excerpts:

Q. How did you prepare for your role as an army officer in Sena – Guardians of the Nation?

A. A lot of my preparation started with the script itself. Anandeshwar Dwivedi had written it so beautifully that I could clearly see the world he had created, and Abhinav Anand’s vision as a director made the process even more immersive. For the mindset, I spent time watching podcasts of ex-army officers—closely observing their attitude, body language, and the way they think under pressure. Physically, I went through weapon and action training, which helped me not only understand the technical aspects but also feel a sense of discipline and responsibility that comes with the uniform.

Q. What did you learn about army men through the series, which you weren’t aware about before?

A. I feel I now understand the man inside the uniform a little more than before—what really goes behind that courage and grit. It all comes down to one thing: passion. Passion to serve their motherland, and from that passion comes the discipline, the consistency, and the way they live their lives. I remember observing Col. Rajeev Bharwan (Mumma Sir) during the shoot. His entire day would go in serving people, and in the little free time he got, he wasn’t sitting idle. He picked up his tools and wood, and started working—he was setting up a bar. I asked him, “Sir, yeh toh kharid lo na.” He just looked at me and smiled. In that moment, I understood what he meant. That quiet smile carried a whole philosophy—of dedication, of finding purpose in everything you do.

Q. How has the shift to digital platforms influenced your career choices?

A. Digital platforms have opened up a whole new world for actors. The kind of stories being told are more layered, and the characters are written with depth and honesty. As an actor, it’s very fulfilling because you get to live a complete arc rather than just moments. It has definitely influenced me to pick roles that are meaningful and allow me to explore different shades of human emotion.

Q. Any upcoming projects you’re excited about?

A. Yes, I’m currently shooting for a film that I’m really excited about. It’s very different from what people have seen me in before.