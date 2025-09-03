'Mat Karo': Shilpa Shetty Refuses Selfie With Female Cop At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Mumbai, Slammed Online - VIDEO

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on Tuesday (September 2). After several videos from her visit surfaced on social media, the actress was criticised for refusing to pose for a selfie with a female cop.

In the now-viral video, Shilpa is seen walking in for darshan when a female cop approaches her from behind and pats her. Shilpa turns around, gestures with her finger, and refuses to pose for photos.

Her bodyguards can also be heard saying, "Madam yeh mat karo." Take a look at the video here:

Netizens criticise Shilpa Shetty

Soon after the video surfaced, a section of social media users criticised the Indian Police Force actress for her behaviour towards the cop.

"Shilpa Shetty toh dance ke set par itna emotional ho ke dikhati hain par yaha attitude dekho," a social media user commented.

"Shilpa ko police wali ke sath photo ka poochna tha. In logo ki akaadh khatam nahi hoti," wrote another user.

Another upset user commented, "It would not have taken her few seconds to pose."

"Real stars are those working in armed forces army navy n airforce… rest all are plastic n chemicals," wrote another.

Shilpa and her family are known for their vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, this year, the actress skipped bringing Bappa home due to a 'bereavement' in the family. Shilpa did not share further details.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently seen on the dance reality show Super Dancer season 5 as one of the judges alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji.

She was last seen in the film Sukhee, starring Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Next, Shilpa has KD: The Devil, which marks her return to Kannada films after nearly 18 years. The film features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.