 Shararat Actress Simple Kaul Files For Divorce From Rahul Loomba After 15 Years Of Marriage, Says 'Decision Is Mutual'
Actress Simple Kaul has decided to separated from husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage. She confirmed that the split is mutual and amicable, adding that despite parting ways, they continue to share a strong bond built over years of togetherness and remain more than family. Simple is known for shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shararat

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Actress Simple Kaul, best known for her shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shararat, has decided to part ways with her husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage.

The actress informed Bombay Times that the decision to separate is mutual. Opening up about their divorce, she said, "It's very recent. It is mutual and we are very mature humans. We're more than family. It just doesn't go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I've known this person."

"I don't know how people detach. It doesn't happen in my mind. I live with love, and I walk through my life with lot of love, a lot of happiness, and a lot of spiritual awareness. This is how I live," Simple added.

Simple and Rahul tied the knot in 2010. However, she did not reveal the reason behind their split.

In a previous interview with the same publication, she had revealed she is in a "long-distance marriage."

"He spends a lot of time abroad. I miss him at times, but we have a great understanding and our bond is very strong. At the end of the day, it is all about compatibility and balancing your life. While he is away, I am also able to focus on my career, so it is a happy work-life balance for both of us," Simple had reportedly stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simple was last seen in the show Ziddi Dil Maane Na in 2022.

