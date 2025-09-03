 Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: After A Drop On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows A Jump On Tuesday
After a good weekend, Param Sundari showed a drop at the box office on Monday, and collected Rs. 3.25 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 30 crore. However, on Tuesday, the movie showed a jump and minted Rs. 4.25 crore. So, till now, it has collected Rs. 34.25 crore.

Wednesday, September 03, 2025
Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari collected a good amount at the box office during its first weekend. It minted Rs. 26.75 crore in three days. But, as expected, the movie showed a huge drop on Monday, and collected Rs. 3.25 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 30 crore.

Now, according to Sacnilk, on its fifth day, Param Sundari showed a jump at the box office and collected Rs. 4.25 crore. While most of the films keep showing a drop on weekdays, the Tushar Jalota directorial has surprised one and all.

On Tuesday, many multiplexes had offer in which the tickets were available for just Rs. 99. So, this might be one of the reasons that the movie showed a jump at the box office. It also proves that teh audience is ready to watch a film, if the tickets are in their budget.

Param Sundari Budget

In five days, Param Sundari has collected Rs. 34.25 crore. It is a good number, but we cannot ignore the budget of the film as well. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. So, it needs to continue to do well at the box office in the coming days.

However, Param Sundari doesn't have a huge window at the box office as coming Friday movies like The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, and The Conjuring: Last Rites are slated to release. So, the Sidharth and Janhvi starrer will have less screens, and the new releases are expected to do well at the box office.

Param Sundari Reviews

Param Sundari has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com."

