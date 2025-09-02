 Sudhanshu Rai And Puneet Sharma Redefine Indian Genre Cinema With Baida, A Sci-Fi Thriller Rooted In Bhojpuri Culture And Folklore
Sudhanshu Rai And Puneet Sharma Redefine Indian Genre Cinema With Baida, A Sci-Fi Thriller Rooted In Bhojpuri Culture And Folklore

Writer Sudhanshu Rai and director Puneet Sharma on blending time travel, folklore, and local culture in their path-breaking thriller

Aman JainUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Writer Sudhanshu Rai and director Puneet Sharma on the sets of Baida |

Celebrated storyteller Sudhanshu Rai and filmmaker Puneet Sharma bring a bold new flavour to Indian cinema with Baida — a sci-fi supernatural thriller now streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Sharma and written by Rai, the film explores themes of time travel, illusion, and Indian folklore, set against the earthy backdrop of Bhojpuri culture and rural Uttar Pradesh. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the creative duo shared how the project merges speculative fiction with cultural realism, using regional dialects, myths, and on-location shoots in Gorakhpur to craft a cinematic world that feels fresh, local, and imaginative.

While Rai calls Baida his most ambitious and genre-defying work yet, Sharma described directing it as creatively rewarding — particularly in visualising sci-fi elements like alternate dimensions within authentic rural settings. With its high-concept storytelling and strong regional identity, Baida is being hailed as a breakthrough moment for Indian genre cinema. Excerpts:

Sudhanshu Rai |

Q. What motivated the tale of Baida?

A. The initial inspiration for the tale was a strange anecdote I heard on a trip to Kerala, about a house where anyone who slept inside woke up in a field close by. It was such a strange concept that it sparked my creative instincts and made me want to tell a story that melded together myth, time and some hints of the supernatural and evolved that into a sci-fi thriller. Ultimately, the concept lends itself to a story that both questions one’s sense of reality whilst deeply exploring cultural folklore, making Baida truly a unique piece of work.

Q. How does Baida merge sci-fi with Bhojpuri culture?

A. Baida is science fiction merged with supernatural themes, all against the lively setting of Bhojpuri culture. We inserted sci-fi by venturing into alternate universes and time travel and combined these with local legend to develop a fascinating, earthy yet extraterrestrial storyline. We used the Bhojpuri language in dialogue purposefully and hired local craftspeople, providing real voices to the characters. Shooting on location in Gorakhpur also contributed to the authenticity of the narrative, with the surrounding locality and natural scenery influencing the vibe of the film.

Q. Why is Baida unique compared to your previous projects?

A. Unlike my previous works like Chaipatti, Baida really takes a plunge into the sci-fi supernatural thriller genre. It’s a unique blend of mystery, time travel, and Indian folklore. This story is much more ambitious, intertwining time travel and illusion right in the heart of India — something you don’t often see in our cinema. Baida expands creative possibilities by intertwining a rooted, culturally rich, and identifiable setting with high concepts, making the film relatable yet innovative, and that fusion of ideas and form makes Baida feel like an exciting and new fictional realm for audiences.

Puneet Sharma |

Q. How was your experience directing Baida?

A. Directing Baida was both thrilling and a bit of a challenge. Working within Sudhanshu's vision, we made a visually stunning sci-fi thriller. Bringing complex ideas like different dimensions and striking sci-fi visuals to life on screen was quite a challenge, pushing us to think creatively at every turn in the filmmaking process. Each team member brought their own unique insights and skills to the table, making the whole creative journey a truly collaborative effort. This teamwork turned our experience into something unforgettable and fulfilling for everyone involved. Each day we were on shoot was an opportunity to push the limits of cinematic innovations.

Q. What challenges did you face while shooting in Gorakhpur?

A. Filming in Gorakhpur proved to have its own specific set of challenges that really stretched our team's creativity. We faced a host of logistical issues, notably dealing with equipment and resources of the film crew in rural areas and also accommodating a big crew. On top of that, bringing to life intricate sci-fi ideas, such as alternate dimensions, in these genuine settings required a lot of careful planning with CGI, lighting, and practical effects, since we had to balance the need for authenticity alongside the visual needs sci-fi inherently provides for the story. Yet, these filmmaking hurdles pushed us to come up with innovative solutions on the fly, ultimately sharpening our creative problem-solving skills and adding more depth and authenticity to Baida.

Why Does Film Restoration Matter? Reviving Guru Dutt’s Classics To Preserve India’s Cinema...
article-image

Q. How would you describe Baida in one line?

A. Baida is a never-before-seen cinematic experience – a gripping sci-fi supernatural thriller set against the vibrant backdrop of rural India, immersing you into a world of illusion in every twist and turn.

