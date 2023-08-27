Not Dhadak, But Janhvi Kapoor Was Supposed To Mark Her Bollywood Debut With THIS Film | Photo Via Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, directed by Shashank Khaitan. It also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead, which was also his debut in the industry. Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar were also part of the romantic film.

However, Janhvi was not supposed to make her debut with Dhadak; her father-producer recently said during an interaction with ETimes that the Ghost Stories actress was set to star in Kalank with her mother-actress Sridevi. He said that when Janhvi grew up, Karan Johar had come to their home and expressed his desire to launch her.

Boney revealed that Karan wanted to make Shiddat with Janhvi, which was later released as Kalank. "He wanted Janhvi to play the role, which was eventually played by Alia Bhatt in Kalank. And he wanted Sridevi to do the role eventually played by Madhuri Dixit. Later, he decided to make Dhadak with Janhvi. Till Sridevi was alive, Kalank was called Shiddat. She had agreed to do the film reluctantly," said the producer.

Kalank's cast included Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The Good Luck Jerry actress also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her pipeline, and Ulajh; the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. She is also making her Telugu debut alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan in Devara.

