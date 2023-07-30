Devara Promo: Jr. NTR Reveals That The Film Is An 'Emotional Ride'

Ever since Jr. NTR's 30th film was announced following a grand muhurtham ceremony in Hyderabad with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli clapping the mahurat shot, fans of the megastar have been cued in to learn every little detail with regards to the film's developments.

The first look and the title of the film was earlier revealed on NTR's birthday, i.e May 20. The film sees the actor team up with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. The film also boasts of a fine ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko.

With approximately 250 days left in the run-up to the release of Devara, the makers shared a special video on social media today that is bound to stir up further interest and intrigue amongst fans. The video features NTR's voice-over where he expresses how filming Devara is proving to be an emotional ride for him and the team. The actor continues to explain what the premise of the film is and how is enjoying his time while shooting for the film. With the actor sharing his experience in Telugu, fans are able to relate with his experience, a lot more personally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the technical team of Devara promises to spin magic on the silver screen as the film releases in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Following the unveiling of the first look-poster on NTR's birthday, fans showered love and praises by breaking the record of Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' first look-poster which had garnered more than 1.25 L likes on Twitter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)