 Devara: Jr. NTR Wraps Up Crucial Schedule Of Film In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDevara: Jr. NTR Wraps Up Crucial Schedule Of Film In Hyderabad

Devara: Jr. NTR Wraps Up Crucial Schedule Of Film In Hyderabad

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara releases in cinemas on April 5, 2024

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 07:29 AM IST
article-image

Actor NTR Jr, who made waves with 'RRR', has wrapped up another schedule of his upcoming film 'Devara'.

The film is an action drama and has action sequences designed by Kenny Bates and VFX by Brad Minnich.

Read Also
Jr. NTR, Samantha, Rashmika, Allu Arjun, Kiara: Industry Friends Congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana...
article-image

The team has successfully wrapped up the schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film's lead actors and stretched over two weeks.

In 'Devara', NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit 'Janatha Garage'.

Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars the versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising the anticipation among fans.

Read Also
Jr. NTR's birthday celebrations turn ugly, fans set Vijayawada and London theatres on fire in...
article-image

The film's makers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, 'Devara' is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

Read Also
Jr. NTR's Net Worth is ₹450 Crores - Check out his most expensive buys, so far
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

King Of Kotha: Motion Poster Of Upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Revealed, Teaser Out Soon

King Of Kotha: Motion Poster Of Upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Revealed, Teaser Out Soon

Devara: Jr. NTR Wraps Up Crucial Schedule Of Film In Hyderabad

Devara: Jr. NTR Wraps Up Crucial Schedule Of Film In Hyderabad

Kafas Web Review: The Sharman Joshi-Mona Singh Starrer Fails To Explore The Sensitive Theme Of Child...

Kafas Web Review: The Sharman Joshi-Mona Singh Starrer Fails To Explore The Sensitive Theme Of Child...

Has Wamiqa Gabbi Replaced Parineeti Chopra In Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat 2? Jubilee Actress REACTS...

Has Wamiqa Gabbi Replaced Parineeti Chopra In Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat 2? Jubilee Actress REACTS...

Siya Ke Ram Actor Aashiesh Sharrma Lashes Out At Team Adipurush, Says 'If You've Made A Mistake,...

Siya Ke Ram Actor Aashiesh Sharrma Lashes Out At Team Adipurush, Says 'If You've Made A Mistake,...