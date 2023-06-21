Jr. NTR, Samantha, Rashmika, Allu Arjun, Kiara: Industry Friends Congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni On The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, on Tuesday, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

On the occasion, several celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations. May god bless the little baby girl with the world full of happiness and love."

Charan's 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR tweeted, "Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun wrote on his Instagram stories, "Heartiest congratulations To my sweetest golden hearted brother @alwaysramcharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakaminenikonidela for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grandparents @chiranjeevikonidela garu and Surekha garu #megaprincess."

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote, "Big congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela on the newest addition to your family! Welcome to parenthood."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "So So Happy for the both of you. Can't wait to meet the little princess."

Actor Huma Qureshi shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "Congratulations. You guys are going to be the bestest parents everrrrr. Can't wait to hold the little princess in my arms."

Actor Kiara Advani wrote, " Congratulations my dear RC and Upsi. God bless your precious angel!!! Can't wait to meet her."

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed ANI that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the early hours of June 20.

A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child's arrival."Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin.

After being married for 11 years, the duo announced their pregnancy in December 2022."With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.