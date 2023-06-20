 Video: Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Visit Ram Charan & Upasana To Meet Newborn Baby Girl In Hyderabad
Allu Arjun and Sneha were spotted exiting the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where Upasana delivered her baby girl.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in the early hours of June 20, Tuesday, at a hospital in Hyderabad, and among the first ones to visit the new parents were none other than Ram's cousin, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun and Sneha were spotted exiting the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where Upasana delivered her baby girl. The 'Pushpa' actor was at his casual best and was all smiles as fans went berserk seeing him outside the hospital.

After showering his love and blessings on the newborn, Allu Arjun waved at the paparazzi and greeted them with folded hands as he zoomed off in his car with his wife.

article-image

Ram Charan-Upasana welcome first child

Ram Charan and Upasana's fans woke up to the good news as the couple welcomed their firstborn on Tuesday morning, a statement by the hospital revealed.

"Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," the statement read.

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012 in the presence of their friends and family members, and after 11 years of marriage, they finally welcomed their first child.

article-image

'Was our decision to not become parents soon after marriage': Upasana

In an earlier interview, Upasana had revealed that it was Ram and her collective decision to not become parents soon after their wedding, and to wait for the right time.

She also expressed that despite people questioned her for not getting pregnant after several years of marriage, her family and friends had always been supportive of their decision.

Upasana also mentioned that she, along with Ram Charan and their newborn, will move back to Chiranjeevi's house as the couple wants their daughter to grow around her grandparents and learn values and culture.

