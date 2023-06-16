Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Treats Fans With A Video From Maternity Ward, Awaits Special Arrival

Excitement fills the air as actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

Upasana recently took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse from what appears to be her maternity ward.

The video, originally shared by Pavitra Rajaram, the creative director behind the design of Upasana's maternity ward, showcases the serene and comforting environment.

Upasana, tagging Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in her post, left fans speculating with the caption, "Something very special coming soon."

UPASANA SHARES HER VIEWS ON EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD

Upasana also revealed that she and Ram will be moving back in with their parents following the birth of their baby.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana shared her thoughts on embracing motherhood at this stage of her life. Firmly rejecting societal pressures, she expressed her excitement and pride in choosing to become a mother when they felt ready, rather than succumbing to external expectations.

Ten years into their marriage, the couple made a conscious decision to welcome a child, recognizing that this is the ideal time as both of them are flourishing personally and financially. With their strong bond and self-reliance, they feel confident in raising their child with love and care, unburdened by external influences.

UPASANA ON GIVING BIRTH TO HER CHILD IN THE U.S

Addressing recent rumours sparked by Ram Charan's appearance on Good Morning America, where it was speculated that the couple might opt for delivery in the US, Upasana clarified that their child will be born in India. Putting any doubts to rest, the couple remains steadfast in their commitment to their homeland.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together. The joyous news of Upasana's pregnancy was announced by her father-in-law, Chiranjeevi, last December, which was met with immense excitement and warm wishes from their fans and well-wishers.

